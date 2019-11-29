ALERT DAY issued for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a gorgeous and seasonable Thanksgiving, Black Friday has shaped up nicely as well. Highs have even reached the mid-upper 70s in spots that saw more sunshine than clouds today! Temperatures will only be able to drop into the mid-upper 50s overnight before reaching the mid 70s once again Saturday afternoon. It will be warm and breezy, with wind gusts exceeding 20MPH at times... Keep this in mind if you have plans to put any Christmas decorations outside this weekend. These breezy conditions will only pick up as our cold front pushes through and stick with us through Sunday.