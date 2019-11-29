JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a gorgeous and seasonable Thanksgiving, Black Friday has shaped up nicely as well. Highs have even reached the mid-upper 70s in spots that saw more sunshine than clouds today! Temperatures will only be able to drop into the mid-upper 50s overnight before reaching the mid 70s once again Saturday afternoon. It will be warm and breezy, with wind gusts exceeding 20MPH at times... Keep this in mind if you have plans to put any Christmas decorations outside this weekend. These breezy conditions will only pick up as our cold front pushes through and stick with us through Sunday.
This cold front will also bring the potential for strong-severe storms, thus the ALERT DAY issued for Saturday evening. From the metro and to the NW, has the better chance to see damaging wind gusts and maybe an isolated tornado or two, with a lower possibility SE of the metro. The timeline looks to be from 5pm-1am from NW to SE. Make sure you can hear warnings just in case any of these storms along the line intensify.
We’ll dry out overnight and cool down for the second half of the weekend. Expect breezy conditions Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. We’ll wake up around freezing a couple of times in the upcoming week, with highs only in the 50s by Monday and Tuesday!
