Toys for Tots fears slow donations may lead to shortage for metro kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coordinator of Toys for Tots Central Mississippi which covers Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties told 3 on your side toy donations are slow this holiday season.
"We cannot do this without the help of the community. We have about 5,000 children this year and the toys are slow coming in,” said coordinator Mary Quick.
Quick said last year they barely received enough toys for all of the children, and they don’t want to face a shortage this year.
Quick is trying to get ahead of the potential problem and will hold a toy drive Saturday, November 30 at Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Flowood from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Quick said they always run short on toys for children ages 10 to 12.
If you would like donate, call Quick at 601-316-5096 and she will arrange for someone to pick up the toys.
The deadline to donate is December 14.
