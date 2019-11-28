Stewpot volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to the needy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This Thanksgiving holiday while we're looking forward to a second helping of Mom's specialty dish, some in the community are grateful for just a meal.
Wednesday Stewpot Community Services kept the tradition of feeding the needy with the help of local organizations.
"It's miraculous. You don't find this in every city you go to," said Arthur Wells.
He is one of the 200 people who enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving Day meal at Stewpot Community Services.
The Magnolia native, like most eating lunch, is grateful for the organization and the volunteers who made the lunch possible.
"I'm up here visiting, and I used to eat here before when i lived here," said Wells. "So I chose Thanksgiving close to Thanksgiving as I could get to come, and I'm thankful".
“We take away love. We take away care,” said Kappa League Advisor and Kappa Alpha Psi member Curtis Luckett when asked what the organizations gets out of volunteering.
The Kappa League of Kappa Alpha Psi’s Jackson Alumni Chapter is one of the organizations volunteering at Stewpot this week.
They provided and served the holiday feast.
Fraternity members say the youth organization is learning the meaning of giving back to the community.
"There are so many people that are less fortunate, and so many people that don't get this chance to be with families and things of that nature," said Luckett. "So we want to give them a sense of family and a sense of love".
Girl Scout Troop 5163 of Jackson also distributed care packets to those in need.
Last week Stewpot distributed 360 Thanksgiving baskets.
The charity serves up to 125 meals daily and 70 meals on wheels.
“People have a place to go when they don’t have food in their cabinets or food on their table,” said Stewpot Community Services Executive Director Jill Buckley. “There’s a place no judgment and open to anyone. No questions asked”.
This is the 39th year Stewpot has opened their doors to the less fortunate for Thanksgiving meals.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.