New Orleans men arrested after stealing from Ulta in Madison, leading police on chase
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 28, 2019 at 9:58 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 11:29 AM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers of the Madison Police Department responded to the Ulta Beauty Supply in Madison around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday after receiving word of a larceny in progress.

Police said over $3,000 in merchandise was stolen from the location.

This comes just days after two women shoplifted from the same Ulta store on Grandview Boulevard and another Ulta location in Flowood.

When officers arrived on scene, they were involved in a chase with a 2011 Mercedes passenger car with Louisiana plates. Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle at Interstate 220 and Highway 80 near Metro Center.

The vehicle was occupied by five individuals, two who were identified as Scotty Earl Booker III and Patrick Oliver Clark, both of New Orleans.

With the assistance of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Madison Police Department were able to locate and arrest Clark at 337 Swan Lake Drive in Jackson on Wednesday.

Booker III was arrested in Camden, without incident, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Madison County Detention Center, pending their initial appearances in Madison Municipal Court.

Investigators are still working to identify the other three individuals involved and additional arrests are expected.

