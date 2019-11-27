More Mississippians choosing to have their Thanksgiving meal catered

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal is the traditional way many celebrate the holiday, but there are growing number of people who are now letting someone else do the cooking for them.
Primos in Flowood was bustling with activity as customers crowded in to buy their favorite fixings for Thanksgiving dinner.
“We ordered sweet potatoes, casserole gravy and green bean casserole,” said one customer.
“We ordered cake, dressing and squash casserole,” said another.
Kenya Parks is the Director of Operations at Primos and she says many of the folks who buy food admit that they just don’t have time to cook and some say it’s just too stressful.
“So many people are professionals just like myself and they don’t have time to cook, so they are able to come out and get everything they need at a one stop shop. They don’t have to worry about the stress of cleaning up their homes afterwards,” said Parks.
Over at The Trace Grill in Ridgeland, several customers were also picking up their catered turkey and cornbread dressing.
The owner, Kevin Thompson, says his team has been preparing Thanksgiving meals for families for 20 years and the demand keeps growing.
He says a lot of people prefer to pre-order their food because it's convenient, cheaper and some even admit they are not great cooks.
“You know, frying a turkey, if you don’t know what you are doing, can be kind of dangerous. Then you must buy the grease, then you have to have the fryer, the propane. If you order from us you don’t have any of that. You can just come and get it.”
While customers admit traditional cooking will always be popular, they believe this dinner option will continue to grow as people focus on enjoying the holiday instead of spending it in the kitchen.
“You get to enjoy your family without have to sweat over a stove,” said a customer.
