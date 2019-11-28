Make a list and check it twice because Black Friday deals are starting earlier than ever

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Black Friday used to mean waiting in line after a Thanksgiving meal or waking up early the next morning to catch the hottest deals, but now stores are offering shoppers those same deals earlier.
A few days before the Black Friday extravaganza is a popular time for shoppers to score those big deals.
“I came out today to catch some of those deals that they allow us to get before the day," said shopper Carroll Frazier.
“I came to see the Black Friday sales and try and get things before those long lines. I really don’t want to stand in those long, long lines,” said another shopper, Christian Loving.
And some shoppers say they prefer to avoid all the chaos.
“I have to come before because it gets so hectic because everyone wants the deals. There is so much pushing and shoving and just really crowded,” said Joseph Hancock.
So no matter who you plan on crossing off your list this holiday season, if the idea of big sales and shopping malls stresses you to the max - there’s always Cyber Monday!
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.