3 injured in 2 vehicle crash on Florence-Byram Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County authorities are investigating a wreck after 2 vehicles collided on Florence-Byram Road.
Eyewitnesses tell 3 On Your Side that 3 people were taken by ambulance after the crash.
They say the female driver of a Honda Civic was driving westbound on the road and attempted to pass a row of cars when the lead vehicle attempted a left-hand turn onto Friendship Road.
The Honda t-boned the Jeep Commander and careened off the road. Neighbors tell us that speeding is a problem on this stretch of road, where the posted speed limit is 45mph.
The driver of the Honda and two occupants of the Jeep are thought to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.