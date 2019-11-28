Hinds supervisor addresses Raymond Detention Center issues in ‘Jailed and Abused’ investigation follow-up

Supervisor Graham said, “Talked with several of our other board members and there are a lot of things that are on the table and, uh, building a new jail.... everything is on the table. We’re looking at the feasibility of doing that right now. We can’t say that we’re going to do that. We still have to try to see if we can make things work in the old jail, but it’s obvious, not only to you and me, that everything is not working.”