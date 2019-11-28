First Alert Forecast: quiet Thanksgiving, Black Friday; storms return Saturday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will make its presence known heading into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start dry and warm, but storm chances will increase through the latter part of the day. A few of the storms could be strong with strong wind being the primary issue. We’ll continue to watch the trends over the next few days. The rain will exit quickly to round out the weekend on a clearer and colder note. Highs Sunday will be near 60°; near 50° by Monday afternoon, nearing 60° by Tuesday.