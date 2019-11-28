First Alert Forecast: quiet Thanksgiving, Black Friday; storms return Saturday

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: As everyone gets ready to chow down on turkey, dressing and mac & cheese, the weather looks cooperate. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the wake of our last system. Clouds will roll in as the winds turn more southerly overnight – lows will only drop to the 40s to near 50° ahead of Black Friday.
BLACK FRIDAY: While you may need a jacket early on, you won’t need to carry the umbrellas as well. Temperatures will start, mainly in the 40s, early Friday morning – gradually, amid a mix of clouds and sunshine, getting into the 60s to near 70° by the end of the day.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will make its presence known heading into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start dry and warm, but storm chances will increase through the latter part of the day. A few of the storms could be strong with strong wind being the primary issue. We’ll continue to watch the trends over the next few days. The rain will exit quickly to round out the weekend on a clearer and colder note. Highs Sunday will be near 60°; near 50° by Monday afternoon, nearing 60° by Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.