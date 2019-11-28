Construction worker airlifted after being trapped under collapsed dirt in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A construction worker is recovering after being trapped in a trench.
Workers from Chain Electric were working on Hoy Road near Charlestowne Square in the City of Madison when a worker got trapped under collapsed dirt.
Rescue personnel from the Madison Police Department and members of the Madison Fire Department responded to help free the man from the dirt.
Once freed, he was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
At the time the subject was airlifted, he was alert and responsive.
