Vicksburg woman injured in drive-by when bullets enter bedroom

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 4:08 a.m. Wednesday at 1517 South Street.
Police say Denise Bester was sitting on the side of her bed when shots rang out before entering her home. She was shot once in the upper back.
Paramedics arrived at the home and took the victim to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Bester was last listed in stable condition.
According to witnesses, a dark colored vehicle traveled west on South Street and occupants started shooting from the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle then left the area speeding.
If you have any information concerning this shooting, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). You can also visit their website.
