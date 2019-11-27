Tornado warned storms leave behind damage in Central Mississippi

By Rachel Coulter | November 27, 2019 at 2:59 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 3:11 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The First Alert Weather Team was live, on-air tracking multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.

Thunderstorm wind damage was reported out of Warren County from the first round of severe & tornado warned storms to impact our area just before 10 p.m., Tuesday night.

A few minutes after midnight, tornado damage was reported out of Star (Rankin County) as a radar confirmed tornado crossed Highway 49.

Trees were downed in this area and one was reported to have fallen on a home along Front Street.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., reports came in of trees downed in Polkville (Smith County) as another tornado warned storm moved east through the area.

Tornado damage reports are coming in from tonight's storms... We will have a better understanding of the extent of the damage in the morning. Praying everyone was able to stay safe despite the severe weather!

A team has been sent to these areas to assess the damage.

Stay tuned for continued updates.

