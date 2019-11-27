Tornado warned storms leave behind damage in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The First Alert Weather Team was live, on-air tracking multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.
Thunderstorm wind damage was reported out of Warren County from the first round of severe & tornado warned storms to impact our area just before 10 p.m., Tuesday night.
A few minutes after midnight, tornado damage was reported out of Star (Rankin County) as a radar confirmed tornado crossed Highway 49.
Trees were downed in this area and one was reported to have fallen on a home along Front Street.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., reports came in of trees downed in Polkville (Smith County) as another tornado warned storm moved east through the area.
A team has been sent to these areas to assess the damage.
Stay tuned for continued updates.
