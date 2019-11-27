‘This is ridiculous’: Hundreds of tires litter vacant Jackson properties, angering residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An illegal dumping ground sits within eye sight of Jackson State University, angering property owners and those who travel the area.
“I think it’s terrible that people come by dumping all of their garbage over here,” said Jackson property owner Robert Smith.
He is disgusted by the illegal dumping along Morehouse Avenue in Jackson.
In the 1600 block, more than 300 tires litter a vacant lot and fill the yards of two vacant houses next to it.
Residents say people have been throwing debris onto the properties for about 2 years.
Smith owns apartment buildings in the 1300 block. His property is next door to the vacant house.
“They put it over into my dumpster there and it overflows, and sometimes it overflows until the people that I rent the dumpster from won’t even dump it,” said Smith.
The yard is cluttered with furniture, sheet rock, mattresses, a broken flat screen, tree limbs and other debris.
A Jackson man, who does not want to be identified, stopped by to look at the heaps of debris saying he’s horrified by what has become of the property.
“I don’t know who’s doing it, but I grew up in this house. I don’t mind saying it and to see it go down like this. I don’t even know who owns this property right now, but this is ridiculous,” said the Jackson resident. “The city they should hold somebody accountable.”
We contacted the city about the Morehouse Avenue blight.
According to officials, the Solid Waste Division is aware of the accumulation of tires and debris.
We were told it is all on private property, and the city can not access it.
They will continue investigating and track down owners to see what can be done.
Meanwhile, the Solid Waste Division has identified 100 illegal dump sites in the city and is urging residents to report when they see illegal dumpers in the act.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.