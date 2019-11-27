Suspects wanted for breaking into maintenance building at Flora apartment complex

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flora Police Department is asking for help from the public cracking a theft case.
At least two suspects were involved with breaking into the maintenance building at Pride Garden Apartments around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23.
The suspects took a 25 pound Freon tank and a general sewage pump.
If you have information regarding the suspects, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip using your mobile device. Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects and lead to an arrest would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.