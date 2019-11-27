Senior citizen says woman reached into her purse, stole her billfold in Kroger parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With holiday shopping kicking into high gear in the metro, potential thieves will be lurking around more than ever to take advantage of you and steal your gifts.
During this holiday rush, police say stay alert, have your keys in your hand and be ready to get in your car and look around because you never know who is following you.
“You would think that you could walk to your car and not have someone steal from you,” said Suzie Cranston.
Cranston, a Jackson resident, knows all too well about thieves waiting to take advantage of vulnerable. The senior citizen says recently a stranger approached her in the parking lot of Kroger and ended up stealing her money.
“As I put my grocery in the car, she is standing in front of me acting likes she knows me. She said, ‘I said hello to you,’ and I say, ‘Yes ma’am, I said hello to you.’"
“She has this little plastic box in her hands that’s decorated, and she starts talking about her daughter or granddaughter who has cancer. As I’m putting my groceries in the car, I continue to say, ‘No thank you.'"
“As I’m putting the last part of my grocery, she reached into my purse and slid out my billfold because it was not zipped up. Women, keep your purses zipped,” Cranston said.
Ridgeland Police Patrol Commander Tony Willridge agrees. He says keeping your purse or valuables close to your body and not carrying too much in your hands at one time when coming out of a store will reduce your risk of becoming a victim.
“Your life is more important, so if they grab that bag, let it go. To reduce that from happening carry what you need. If you’re going to be shopping with a credit card or two, your identification and the cards that you will be using and maybe some cash if you’re going to be shopping with cash. Try to minimize the bag that you carry as much as possible,” said Willridge, Commander of Patrol Division.
Police also urge women to shop during daylight hours, but if you have to shop at night go in groups. Don’t leave gifts in the back seat where they are visible. Instead, put the items in the trunk and lock it.
“These tips can save you. They can save your money, they save your property, and they could save your life,” said Willridge.
Police are also urging women not to buy gifts from people on the street because it could be a scam.
