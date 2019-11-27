Rankin Co. homes damaged after overnight cold front, tornado

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews with the Rankin County Emergency Operator Center and other agencies were out assessing damage after a cold front blew in overnight.
Some homes were damaged and trees are down. There’s also damage to a couple of sheds in the area as well.
The director said the debris path is about four to five miles in length, impacting 10 to 12 homes.
About 15 streets are littered with debris and power lines, and that’s just the preliminary numbers.
We’re told crews are learning about some of the damage as they arrive on the scene, so there may be more damage reports as the day moves forward.
Nobody was hurt.
