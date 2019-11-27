Police suspect the same two women behind Ulta thefts in Flowood and Madison

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood police say at 7:50 Monday evening, two women went shopping at the Dogwood Ulta with no intention of paying for anything.
Sergeant. Adam Nelson with Flowood police said that tw black females dressed in all black, “entered the store, grabbed two of their shopping bags, went over to the fragrance aisle and just started loading up the bags.”
They then fled the store and a short time later the Ulta on Grandview Boulevard in Madison reported a similar crime.
Tonight police believe the same suspects pulled off both heists in the same way, grabbing fragrances and then jetting out of the stores.
Sergeant Nelson said, “Right now were looking at $3,500 to $4,000 worth of items taken.”
At the Flowood store, Ayrinn Kelly saw the crime as it happened then tried to block the shoplifters from leaving but they fought their way out.
“I was so angry, I leapt towards the door and tried to hold the doors shut,” she recalled.
“They got me underneath my chin with a box. I caught the part of a box, they got me in my eye, scratched my arm and bruised it. I’m sore from where I held the door and tried to hold the door shut,” said Kelly.
Detectives from the two departments are now sharing information hoping to solve this crime together.
