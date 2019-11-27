Police searching for suspects after second shoplifting at Ulta in Madison

By Josh Carter | November 27, 2019 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:29 PM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for suspects who shoplifted from an Ulta in Madison Wednesday afternoon.

This comes days after two women shoplifted from the same Ulta store in Grandview Boulevard and another Ulta in Flowood.

According to a witness, police were chasing a white car on I-220 moments after the incident around 4 p.m.

Police in Madison and Clinton searched for the suspects in nearby parking lots and apartment complexes.

This is a developing story.

