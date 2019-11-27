WATCH LIVE: Marine deserter accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in Virginia arrested

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The suspect in the murder of his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County has been arrested.
Michael Brown, accused of killing Rodney Brown, was arrested early Wednesday. Officials are holding a press conference on the arrest:
Rodney Brown was shot to death in the community of Hardy, and Michael Brown had been on the run since. The US Marshals Office fielded close to 300 tips about his possible whereabouts, but most proved fruitless.
Brown was eventually placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.
The US Marshals Office will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to go over details of the arrest.
