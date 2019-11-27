Manhunt: Officials searching for man with sawed off shotgun after deadly shooting in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Right now, a manhunt is underway for the gunman in a deadly shooting in Warren County.
The Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that one person has been shot in the chest. Coroner Doug Huskey of Warren County says that the person has died.
Officials are looking for a white man with a sawed off shotgun that may have run into the nearby.
Dozens of first responders are on the scene at 3708 Halls Ferry Road.
This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to find out more information.
