Man wanted for kidnapping woman, forcing her to ride to Walmart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD is seeking help in finding 42-year-old Robert Bond.
On Nov. 26, Bond forced the victim to ride in his truck to the Walmart on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East, where he purchased a cell phone in the parking lot.
After driving her back to her residence, he held her at gunpoint for around 45 minutes before she escaped into her residence to call the police.
Bond will be arrested for second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the NOPD report.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of Robert Bond is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.