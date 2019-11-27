Local group donates 160 turkeys to Salvation Army

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just in time for the holiday season, dozens of needy families will have the centerpiece of their meals thanks to the generosity of a local club.
Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is President of Who Dat Nation of Central Mississippi.
Tuesday evening club members dropped off 160 turkeys to the Salvation Army in Jackson.
Daughtry says the group is all about service to the community and cheering on the New Orleans Saints.
Last year the group collected money during their campaign Touchdown for Turkeys.
Eighty turkeys were donated but this year they doubled that number.
