Local group donates 160 turkeys to Salvation Army

By Maggie Wade | November 26, 2019 at 10:36 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 10:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just in time for the holiday season, dozens of needy families will have the centerpiece of their meals thanks to the generosity of a local club.

Members of Who Dat Nation of Central Mississippi say their mission is to serve the community and cheer on the New Orleans Saints.
Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is President of Who Dat Nation of Central Mississippi.

Tuesday evening club members dropped off 160 turkeys to the Salvation Army in Jackson.

Who Dat Nation of Central Mississippi donated 80 turkeys last year and this year the group wanted to do more.
Last year the group collected money during their campaign Touchdown for Turkeys.

