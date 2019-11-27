Hiker whose wild helicopter rescue went viral is suing the city for $2 million

PHOENIX, AZ. (WLBT) - The Arizona hiker whose wild helicopter rescue went viral is now suing the City of Phoenix for $2,000,000, reports Fox News.
Katalin Metro was hiking off Piestewa Peak near Phoenix this July when she tripped and needed help getting down.
Firefighters wrapped the 74-year-old in what is a called a “stokes basket” and lifted her up into the air.
In the video of her rescue, which has been viewed millions of times, the hiker can be seen spinning around at dizzying speeds.
Firefighters called this event of wild spinning “very rare.”
At the time of the incident, authorities stood behind their decision to deploy the helicopter on a windy day.
Surprisingly, it was reported that Metro only suffered minor nausea and dizziness.
