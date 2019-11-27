First Alert Forecast: clearing Wednesday; quiet Thanksgiving

WEDNESDAY: Rain will taper quickly by the height of the morning rush – clouds will also break for sunny periods. Expect highs to remain cool, in the lower to middle 60s through the afternoon. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s under a partly clear sky.
THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: As everyone gets ready to chow down on turkey, dressing and mac & cheese, the weather looks cooperate. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the lower to middle 60s in the wake out our last system. Clouds will roll in as the winds turn more southerly overnight – lows will only drop to the 40s to near 50° ahead of Black Friday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Black Friday shoppers will have a warm day to be out and about – highs will sneak into the 70s amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Our next weather maker will make its presence known heading into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start dry and warm, but storm chances will increase through the latter part of the day. A few of the storms could be strong with strong wind being the primary issue. The rain will exit quickly to round out the weekend on a clearer and colder note. Highs Sunday will be near 60°; near 50° by Monday afternoon.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
