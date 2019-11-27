2 tornadoes hit Rankin County, NWS confirms

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Rankin County Wednesday morning.
An EF-2 tornado touched down near Star, Mississippi, just after midnight. An EF-2 storm can bring winds of 111-135 miles per hour.
Rankin County Emergency Operator Center said the debris path is about four to five miles in length, impacting 10 to 12 homes. Trees were downed in this area and one was reported to have fallen on a home along Front Street. Roofs were peeled back or blown off houses and sheds.
A second tornado, an EF-1, touched down near Puckett near 12:30 a.m. and ended up near Polkville in Smith County. An EF-1 can bring winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.
There haven’t been any reported injuries from the storms.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.