Bedridden woman named as victim of Mississippi house fire

QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities are identifying a Mississippi woman who died in a house fire sparked by a space heater.
Clarke County authorities tell local news outlets that 70-year-old Anna Schrimpshire was bedridden and couldn’t escape the Monday blaze near Quitman.
Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White says a family member who was home as the time was Schrimpshire’s caretaker. White says the caretaker was unsuccessful in efforts to get Schrimpshire out.
Sheriff Todd Kemp says deputies and firefighters were also unable to rescue the woman after arriving to find Schrimpshire still inside.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.
The house was destroyed.
