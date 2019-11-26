Women arrested for stealing water from city in ongoing investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation into the city’s water and billing system.
Thirty-five-year-old Kimberly Cavett and 41-year-old Jacqueline Chambers are each charged with grand larceny related water theft after utilizing in an illegal water connection at their homes.
Police have made several other arrests over the course of the investigation, and they say additional arrests are expected.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.
A third suspect, 64-year-old Willie McClendon turned himself in for grand larceny related to an illegal water hookup on Thursday, August 29.
Police announced on September 4 that 36-six-year-old Tracie Bass and 23-year-old Derion Anderson were charged grand larceny for separate incidents of utilizing an illegal water connection.
Forty-seven-year-old Timothy Marsaw and 48-year-old Roderick Russell were both arrested in October for allegedly stealing water from the City of Jackson.
