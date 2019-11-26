A sewage leak from a creek is flowing into the Pearl River and concerning residents

BELHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A sewer line break in Belhaven is causing quite the stink and even environmental concerns.
It is one of more than 50 breaks that crews are trying to fix across the city as temperatures rise and fall, affecting the fragile infrastructure.
“It’s something that you don’t want to wake up to,” said Eddie Wells.
The Belhaven resident is talking about the odor wafting through his neighborhood from the creek near his home on Monroe Street.
There is a sewage line break one street over at the intersection of Monroe and Carlisle Streets.
The sewage is pouring into the Belhaven Creek which flows into the Pearl River.
The smell and the waste from the break in the 10-inch line are running afoul with residents.
“If it’s flowing into the creek, which I think in this situation it is, it’s bad for our environment,” said Wells. “You don’t want to live in an area that you’re experiencing that on a regular basis."
We reached out to the city about the sewage leak where barricades surround the giant hole filled with putrid water.
“We acknowledge that a sanitary sewer overflow is occurring at Monroe and Carlisle Street," said Jackson City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams. “We have several similar sites within the City of Jackson that the Department of Public Works is trying to address.”
“The ten-inch sewer main is either stopped up with debris or has a collapse crossing the ditch. We will try to address the problem as quickly as we can," he continued.
In the meantime, residents like Wells would like to see the One Cent Sales Tax dollars put to use soon to solve infrastructure problems like these.
“It concerns me that money is not going to the right place here in Jackson,” added the Belhaven resident.
