Season of Giving brings hope to Pearl family

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl family lost everything they own, including two cars to a house fire a month ago.
Monday morning hope came in the form of a Miskelly furniture truck for the first delivery in this year’s Season of Giving. The family says with this special delivery comes hope and more reasons to be thankful.
Jennifer Leftwich shared photos of the aftermath of a devastating fire October 25th.
She and two of her children escaped with their puppy, but she could not find her 14-year-old son.
Jennifer Leftwich said, “I ran back in not thinking and when I got to his room I didn’t find him. I freaked out and stayed in there for just a few minutes, but by the time like, the smoke started coming down I had to run out and I just ran out screaming, I can’t find D.J. and he came running across the street saying, ‘Mom I’m fine. I jumped out the window.’”
Leftwich was nominated and chosen for Miskelly Furniture's Season of Giving. She gets the first delivery for 2019.
Dr. V, Miskelly’s Sleep Store Specialist said, “She’s a situation where her kids were literally sleeping on the floor. And we have an opportunity to come in with mattresses and get them off the floor, and a sofa and a chair, but a chance to where the family for the holiday can come together.”
Leftwich says the delivery comes at the right time to boost their spirits.
Leftwich said, “To lose everything and then to be able to rebuild is hard and we were okay with what we had and you know that it takes years to be able to actually have nice things again because, you know, priorities. And to know that we have nice things again is amazing.”
“At a time when a lot of people are struggling, you know, the holidays are a great time, but if you’ve encountered some loss or some challenges it can be also king of really tough," said Dr. V.
Season of Giving deliveries will continue over the next four weeks.
