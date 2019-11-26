Local organizations team up to provide meals to JPS students during holiday break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Meals Matter is partnering with Chefs for the Culture and the Love JXN campaign to provide 500 free meals to local Jackson youth during the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Jackson Public Schools students will be out of school for nine days this year, creating food insecurity for youth throughout the City of Jackson.
For many students and their families, school breakfast and lunch are the only meals available to them during the week, and the organizations believe this is a great opportunity for the community to come together to ensure that every child eats every day.
Meals will be provided by Chefs for the Culture, a group of local Jackson based Chefs lead by Aubrey Norman of 4th Avenue.
The meal will be boxed and bagged and distributed Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sykes Park Community Center located at 520 Sykes Road in Jackson.
