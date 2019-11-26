The Mississippi Lottery collects over $500k in funds to repair state roads, bridges in first 12 hours

By Josh Carter | November 25, 2019 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 6:41 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In its first 12 hours, Gov. Phil Bryant says the Mississippi Lottery has collected over $500,000 in funds to be used for state roads and bridges.

Monday was the first day Mississippians could purchase lottery tickets.

Up to $80 million dollars of the net proceeds gained from the sell of lottery tickets will be paid into the State Highway Fund until June 30, 2028.

That fund will be used to repair, renovate, and maintain highways and bridges across the state.

In the tweet declaring the news, the governor also reminds everyone to “play responsibly.”

