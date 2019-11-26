First Alert Forecast: storm chances late Tuesday

TUESDAY: Clouds will be a common fixture Tuesday amid breezy southerly winds. Rain chances will increase through the day as our first, in a series of, cold fronts moves toward the area. Ahead of the storm chances, highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Storms will begin rolling in late, a few of which, could be gusty during the evening and overnight period. Lows will roll back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.