First Alert Forecast: storm chances late Tuesday

TUESDAY: Clouds will be a common fixture Tuesday amid breezy southerly winds. Rain chances will increase through the day as our first, in a series of, cold fronts moves toward the area. Ahead of the storm chances, highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Storms will begin rolling in late, a few of which, could be gusty during the evening and overnight period. Lows will roll back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Rain will taper quickly by the height of the morning rush – clouds will also break for sunny periods. Expect highs to remain cool, in the lower to middle 60s through the afternoon. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 40s under a partly clear sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thanksgiving will feature partly sunny, yet mostly dry weather with highs remaining in the 60s. Black Friday shoppers will have a warm day to be out and about – highs will sneak into the 70s. Another round of showers and storms will emerge through Saturday and could bring a risk for a few stronger storms before clearing Sunday and turning sharply cooler to start December.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
