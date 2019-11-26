Driver wrecks vehicle on University Blvd. after being shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting. The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m.
Police say a man was shot at an unknown location, but is believed to have been driving for help when he collided with another vehicle on University Boulevard near Porter Street.
The victim was located a short distance away and taken to an area hospital. His injury does not appear to be life threatening.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.