Driver extracted, taken to hospital after 3 vehicle accident on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver had to be extracted from their Toyota after a three-vehicle accident on I-55 Monday afternoon.
The accident involved a white Nissan Altima, a white Ford F150 and a black Toyota Land Cruiser.
The driver of the Land Cruiser had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to UMMC.
They were unresponsive at the time they were taken to the hospital, but they are now in stable condition.
The drivers of the Nissan and Ford were treated on the scene and left in private vehicles.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
