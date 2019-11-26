Teen shot by sister’s ex-boyfriend in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Groves Acres Road on Friday, November 23, around 12:25 a.m.
While enroute, deputies were notified about a shooting victim was at Merit Health. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Kendra Hunter, was being treated for a gunshot wound to the back.
Hunter told police that the incident began when she was approached by her sister’s ex-boyfriend, Kishaun Marquez Woods, at Wal-Mart.
Hunter called her sister, Kiera Harper, and said Woods was being aggressive toward her, so she left the store. Woods followed Hunter home, where another confrontation ensued before he pulled out a gun and fired a shot.
Hunter’s sister took her to Merit Health.
Woods turned himself in at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
