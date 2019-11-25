Would-be kidnapper sought after woman fends off attacker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman Monday.
The 21-year-old Bolton woman told police she pulled into her driveway on Good Hope Road when a man in a blue Nissan Altima pulled in behind her.
Investigators said the man grabbed her and tried to pull her into his car.
The woman was able to fend off the would-be kidnapper.
The woman said she did not know the man who attacked her. Deputies only have a vague description of the man.
If you know anything, call Hinds County Sheriff's Office.
