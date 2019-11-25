Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather tonight and at least for the first part of tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight tonight. Tuesday will be a partly sunny day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of them could be strong or even severe as temperatures reach the 70s during the day. Showers will taper off Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday look nice with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the 60s, flirting with 70. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Another weather system will push in Saturday and bring us the chance for showers and thunderstorms once again. There remains another threat for some severe weather, although, we will continue to monitor it for timing and development as it is still relatively far off. South wind tonight and Tuesday between 10 and 15mph with higher gusts, especially in thunderstorms. Average high this time of year is 64 and the average low is 41. Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 4:56pm.