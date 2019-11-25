MHP to begin Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 27, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday, December 1, at midnight.
State Troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding, promote seat belt usage and prevent reckless driving.
Drivers should avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and have sober designated drivers in place when necessary. During the period in 2018, MHP investigated 200 crashes with 5 fatalities and made 98 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.
They are asking motorists to join with us in making the roadways safer in Mississippi and to include safe driving as part of their holiday traveling plans.
