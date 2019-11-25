Man arrested for string of auto burglaries in Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after a string of auto burglaries in the City of Brandon.
Dustin Stingly has been charged for multiple counts of auto burglary and auto theft.
On Sunday the Brandon Police Department received complaints of auto burglaries in the area of West Sunset Drive and a motor vehicle theft on Busick Well Road.
All the vehicles involved were left unlocked, and the keys were left inside the stolen vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was located by Brandon Police, and charges have been filed against Stingly for multiple counts of Auto Burglary and Auto Theft.
Stingly is currently being held in the Rankin County Jail on $200,000.00 bond with a court date of November 26, 2019, in Brandon Municipal Court for initial appearance.
