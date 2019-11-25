‘Loud, dangerous, and so scary’ Residents fearful of possible drag racing on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the fast and the furious along one street in Jackson. 3 on your side investigates an alleged drag race that takes place every Sunday night on Watkins Drive.
We hear from those concerned residents who reached out... wanting to get their voices heard.
“Loud, dangerous, and so scary.”
Concerned residents like Charlene Cunningham say enough is enough.
“They drag side by side by side... in and out... just waving back and forth.”
During the day, and especially at night, cars line up to race even in the most unlikely places.
“We have had several people to get killed at this intersection right here,” says Cunningham.
Just take a look at these skid marks at Hanging Moss on Northside Drive... a popular parking lot for motorists to put the petal to the metal.
“They have even hit each other... and have had critical accidents out there because of it quit frequently.”
Cunningham and other concerned members of the neighborhood tell me it’s gotten so dangerous... a car crashed straight into this house.
“We don’t know how that happened we just know they were speeding and turning off of Watkins into Beaverbrooke and went on up into that house!”
It’s a problem Hinds County Sargent James Leggette says occurs both in the county and the city.
“When you come out on the streets what we have a problem with then is the safety of the public. Not only the chance of them having a wreck... but what if they hit an innocent bystander.”
Sargent Leggette says not only is this dangerous... you’re also breaking the law that could lead to some serious consequences.
“Sometimes it leads to jail time.. sometimes it leads to getting tickets... the best thing we can tell them to do is just take it to the track. Leave it out there.”
