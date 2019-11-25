Lottery tickets now on sale across Mississippi. Here’s what you need to know.

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Scratch off lottery tickets are now on sale at vendors across the Magnolia State. After months of anticipation, the tickets became available Monday, Nov. 25, at 5 a.m.
Here is a guide with everything you need to know if you’re hoping to win big!
LET THE GAMES BEGIN
Currently, four types of lottery tickets are available for purchase:
- The 3 Times Lucky costs $1 per ticket and has a max payout of $3,333. To win, get three symbols in any one row, column or diagonal like a tic-tac-toe game and win the prize shown in the prize box. The approximate overall odds are 1:4.75.
- The Happy Holidays Y’all game costs $2 per ticket and can payout up to $15,000. To win, match any of your numbers to either of the winning numbers and win the prize shown. Reveal a 2x symbol and win double the prize shown. The approximate overall odds are 1:4.39.
- The Triple 7 ticket has 10 games on it, giving the player multiple chances to win up to $20,000. To win, reveal three like symbols in any of the ten games on the ticket. Reveal three "7″ symbols in any game across and win triple the prize for that game. Reveal a money bag symbol and win the prize instantly for that game. The approximate overall odds are 1:4.32.
- The $100,000 Jackpot also has multiple opportunities for the player to win. It includes chances to win $40 prizes instantly, as well as the $100,000 jackpot. To win, match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win the prize for that number. Reveal a stack of cash on the scratch off and win double the prize shown. Reveal a bag of cash and win $50 instantly.
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets will go on sale Jan. 30, 2020.
WHERE TO BUY TICKETS
There are 162 locations in South Mississippi currently registered to sell lottery tickets. To find a store near you or for more Frequently Asked Questions, visit the Mississippi Lottery website HERE.
I WON! NOW WHAT?
All winning instant game prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the announced end of the game. Only original tickets will be accepted to claim any prize.
Prizes under $600 may be claimed at the store where the ticket was purchased. Prizes less than $100,000 must be claimed at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters office in Flowood or by mail. Prizes of $100,000 or more can only be claimed in person at the headquarters. Download a winner’s claim form HERE.
HOW WILL THE STATE USE THE LOTTERY MONEY?
Up to $80 millions of the net proceeds gained from the sell of lottery tickets will be paid into the State Highway Fund until June 30, 2028. That fund will be used to repair, renovate, and maintain highways and bridges across the state. Any revenue earned in the fiscal year that is over $80 million will be transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund.
Beginning July 1, 2028, the net proceeds of lottery ticket sales will continue to be deposited into the Lottery Proceeds Fund and will be transferred to the State General Fund. However, any amount over $80 million in a fiscal year will continue being deposited into the education fund.
