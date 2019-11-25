Local programs coming together to offer 500 free meals to Jackson youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three local programs are coming together this holiday season to serve students in need who are home for Thanksgiving break.
Jackson Meals Matter is partnering with Chefs for the Culture and the Love JXN campaign to offer 500 free meals to Jackson youth.
According to a press release by Jackson Meals Matter, because JPS students will be getting a nine day break from school, this will create food insecurity for youth all over Jackson.
“For many students and their families, school breakfast and lunch are the only meals available to them during the week,” the press release says.
Because of these school closings, Jackson Meals Matter says that there is a great opportunity for the community to come together and make sure that every child eats every day.
The meals will be distributed at:
Sykes Park Community Center
520 Sykes Rd, Jackson, MS 39212
Tuesday, November 26th
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Food will be boxed and bagged, and each student is asked to only take one meal.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.