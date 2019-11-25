JMAA reminds travelers to arrive early during peak holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) is preparing for high volume travel at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) from Monday, November 25th through Saturday November 30th .
Know before you go! JMAA provides real time information on flights and general information on holiday travel including links to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airline and rental car reservation sites and parking availability at www.iFlyJackson.com.
During peak holiday travel, JAN parking lots fill up quickly! The Long Term Parking rate is $10.00 per calendar day, and a free shuttle will take you to and from the passenger terminal. The Garage and Surface Lot parking areas are also available at $16.00 and $14.00 per day respectively.
Take advantage of our free Shuttle Service to and from the Surface Lot or Free Cell Phone Parking Lot every 15 minutes.
Early arrival is encouraged! Arriving two (2) hours prior to your flight departure is highly recommended. Early arrival provides plenty of time to check-in with your airline, and process through the security checkpoints.
Be prepared! Have your ID and boarding pass available, pack your liquids, gels and aerosols in your checked luggage. If you need small amounts of liquids, gels and aerosols available to you while you travel follow the 3 –1–1 Rule … liquids in a 3-ounce bottle or less; 1 quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag; 1 bag per passenger placed in screening bin. If you find you do not have a zip-top bag when you need one, JMAA has courtesy bags available to passengers at the screening checkpoints. For more information on prohibited items, visit www.tsa.gov.
