JMAA reminds travelers to arrive early during peak holiday travel

Be prepared! Have your ID and boarding pass available, pack your liquids, gels and aerosols in your checked luggage. If you need small amounts of liquids, gels and aerosols available to you while you travel follow the 3 –1–1 Rule … liquids in a 3-ounce bottle or less; 1 quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag; 1 bag per passenger placed in screening bin. If you find you do not have a zip-top bag when you need one, JMAA has courtesy bags available to passengers at the screening checkpoints. For more information on prohibited items, visit www.tsa.gov.