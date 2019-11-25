First Alert Forecast: sunny Monday; unsettled at times Thanksgiving week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain and storms will likely continue through early Wednesday morning before moving eastward. Behind the front, temperature will ease back into the 60s as skies clear briefly. Thanksgiving will feature mostly cloudy, yet mostly dry weather with highs remaining in the 60s. Black Friday shoppers will have a warm day to be out and about – highs will sneak into the 70s. Another round of showers and storms will emerge through Saturday and could bring a risk for a few stronger storms before clearing Sunday.