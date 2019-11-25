First Alert Forecast: sunny Monday; unsettled at times Thanksgiving week

MONDAY: High pressure will hold firm through your Monday, keeping sunshine the main feature through the day. Expect morning 30s and 40s to give way to the 60s through the afternoon; a great way to start off Thanksgiving week. Clouds will begin to stream back in overnight as lows only drop to the lower to middle 50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds will continue to increase through the day – though, we’ll likely stay dry for the majority of Tuesday. Rain chances will increase late in the day as our first, in a series of, cold fronts moves toward the area. Ahead of the storm chances, highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Storms will begin rolling in late, a few of which, could be gusty.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain and storms will likely continue through early Wednesday morning before moving eastward. Behind the front, temperature will ease back into the 60s as skies clear briefly. Thanksgiving will feature mostly cloudy, yet mostly dry weather with highs remaining in the 60s. Black Friday shoppers will have a warm day to be out and about – highs will sneak into the 70s. Another round of showers and storms will emerge through Saturday and could bring a risk for a few stronger storms before clearing Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
