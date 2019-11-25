Deputies pull car from creek after teen lost control and crashed in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - MHP Troopers and Deputies from Rankin County have now removed a car that crashed into a creek last week.
A teen was able to escape safely after her vehicle went into the water.
The crash happened Friday afternoon on MS 25 near 471 in Rankin County.
The driver of the car, Anna Wimberley, said she lost control of the car when it started to hydroplane. Then she hit a bump in the crash and crashed into the water.
She was eventually able to get in the back of the car and kick open one of the rear doors before the back of the car was submerged, and swam to safety.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is warning drivers that when rain happens, always slow down.
