SEC WEST CHAMPS: No. 1 LSU routs Arkansas to win Battle for the Golden Boot

In the third quarter, Burrow tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Chase to make it 35-6. Later, LSU needed just one play and it was Edwards-Helaire again. This time he reached pay dirt on a 26-yard run to extend the lead to 42-6. On their next possession, the Tigers again needed just one play to get into the end zone and again, it was No. 22 providing the highlight. Edwards-Helaire went 89 yards down the sideline to make it 49-6 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown run of Edwards-Helaire’s career and the fifth-longest touchdown run in LSU history.