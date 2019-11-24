Man considered armed and dangerous after deadly shooting in Meridian gaming lounge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and the suspected shooter is on the run after a deadly shooting at a Meridian gaming lounge.
The shooting happened Saturday evening during a family gathering at 1st and Ten Gaming Lounge, reports WTOK.
Christopher Denson is the suspect in the shooting and is also the victim’s nephew.
Denson is 41-years-old and stands at 6′1″ tall.
The victim is a black male and, according to the coroner, was shot multiple times.
If you know where Christopher Denson can be found, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
He is considered armed and dangerous.
