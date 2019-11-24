Cool Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Clear and cold this morning, followed by pleasant weather for your Sunday... Temperatures are starting out in the middle to upper 30s this morning, which is slightly below average. During the day today, lots of sunshine and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s. A quick warming trend kicks in Monday as afternoon temperatures hit the upper 60s and lower 70s. Soaring to the middle and upper 70s Tuesday along with periods of rain and storms that will continue through Wednesday morning. As of now, it appears rain chances will decease by Thanksgiving, although a few spotty showers are possible.