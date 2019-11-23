‘We will never see our daughter again’ Family of victim speaks at trial after Zebulum James sentenced to life for 2015 shooting spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Zebulum James is found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of Suzanne Hogan. The trial ended Friday in Hinds County Circuit Court.
The 26-year-old represented himself in the case that ended with a conviction.
The jury spent less than an hour deliberating.
James was sentenced to life in prison for murder.
He was convicted of count one, shooting into an occupied vehicle and count two of murder.
The Jackson native will serve life plus five years for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The unanimous verdict was found in the November 2015 fatal shooting of 48-year-old Suzanne Hogan. She was shot while pumping gas at a Jackson convenience store.
Hogan’s father called James a worthless human being during Victim Impact Statements following the guilty sentence.
James admitted to firing the shots but maintains he was not in his right mind.
The convicted shooter’s apology to the family fell on deaf ears.
“You try to get sympathy because you don’t get to see your daughter,” said Arthur Hogan, Suzanne Hogan’s father. “We will never see our daughter again. Fact is, it’s a sad thing the death penalty was not sought in this case. If anyone deserves it, it’s you”.
“To the family of the deceased, I am sorry and that’s not gonna bring your loved one back,” James told the Hogan family. “If I could take their place I promise you I would, and I might be joining them very soon”.
He is sentenced to serve his life sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
James faces the murder trial of Kristy Mitchell in Madison County.
She was also killed during that shooting spree in 2015.
