Two people in custody after chase and standoff on Skyline Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are in police custody after a chase and standoff in Jackson Friday afternoon.
Our cameras were rolling as officers surrounded a home at 3711 Skyline Drive.
We're told after a pursuit a man ditched his truck and ran into the home, which belongs to his mother.
One woman was arrested for apparently allowing a pit bull to try to scare the officers away.
Officers spent over two hours trying to get the man out of the home.
The man's mother also tried to coax him out but it didn't work.
Finally after officers said they had a warrant to enter the home, they did and removed the man.
We’re still waiting to learn his identity and charges.
